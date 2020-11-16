The Shakopee Police Department will host a blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the police department, 475 Gorman St. in Shakopee.
According to the police department’s announcement, donating blood is safe and easy — and it’s essential to community preparedness.
The blood drive will be held through Memorial Blood Center’s Bloodmobile. According to Memorial Blood Center, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
“It is safe to donate blood, and we encourage healthy individuals to donate so that blood is available for those patients in need,” Memorial Blood Center said in a statement on its website.
Blood collection sites are frequently cleaned, and they also follow visitor screening policies and temperature checks on all staff members and donors.
To schedule your blood donation, visit https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/10669.