Shakopee Public Schools approved and accepted a recent set of donations during its Monday, July 24 board meeting.
The most recent reporting period lasted from May 10-July 24 of this year. Many of these donations are scheduled to support teachers and students ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
The Shakopee Chamber of Commerce donated 3,000 copies of “Goodnight Shakopee” to be distributed across the district.
Lunches for August 2023 new teacher week are being provided by organizations including the Shakopee Chamber, Shakopee Rotary and HEART. Cub Foods is providing two days of light breakfast for August 2023 new teacher week, Shakopee Brewhall is providing coffee for the first two days of new teacher induction and SEA is providing a pizza lunch for new teachers.
HEART, Shakopee Rotary and the Shakopee Chamber are also helping provide school supplies.