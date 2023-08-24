Shakopee Public Schools accepted more donations during its Monday, Aug. 21, board meeting.
The most recent reporting period lasted from July 24-Aug. 16.
The Shakopee Chamber of Commerce donated 5,000 books, which were additional “Goodnight Shakopee” books to be distributed across the district.
HEART and First Presbyterian Church donated in-kind supplies estimated at $500 and $200, respectively, for school supplies for students as well as hygiene supplies to stock up Saber Nation Stations. HEART’s donations were made possible through collections made at the community’s Picnic with Police event June 14.
Scheels donated in-kind supplies estimated at $750 for backpacks and school supplies, and Benevity/American Online Giving Foundation donated $275 to Sweeney Elementary for general school materials.
Cub Foods provided 30 bags of mulch to the Pearson Early Learning Center for its school garden, with the donation organized in partnership with a parent/guardian of a student.