The city of Shakopee was listed in Money Magazine as the 30th best city to live in the U.S., according to a report released Sept. 22.
The annual ranking features 50 towns and cities across the nation where the economy, job growth and housing market are strong, the report stated. This year, the magazine looked at towns with populations of at least 25,000.
Shakopee was recognized for its strong employment rates and low median home prices. Here is the blurb written on Shakopee:
“Shakopee’s slogan ‘Where the Midwest Comes to Play’ isn’t kidding. Despite its small size, the Minneapolis suburb is downright brimming with entertainment options.
“There’s the Valleyfair theme park, the Canterbury Park race track, the Mystic Lake Casino and the SandVenture Aquatic Park. The city is also home to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, which brings in 300,000 patrons annually for fun, food and revelry (though it’s been canceled this year due to COVID-19).
“The touristy hotspots have certainly contributed to the strong economy in Shakopee, which has seen a 9% rise in employment since 2015 alone. Home prices are quite favorable for the region, too. At around $263,000, the area’s median price is well below nearby Prior Lake and Eden Prairie, which sit at $308,000 and $353,000, respectively.”
Money looked at a total of 1,890 cities to pick its top 50 winners, according to the report.