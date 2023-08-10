CenterPoint Energy Grant

Pictured from left: Corey Murray, firefighter; Rob Indrebo, firefighter; Joe Simon, fire captain; Andrea Harrell, grants and special projects administrator; Ryan Yttreness, assistant fire chief; Rob Zych, CenterPoint Energy; Bill Kallberg, CenterPoint Energy; Tom Pitschneider, fire marshal; and Jay Sims, firefighter EMT.

 Courtesy photo/CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy recently awarded a $2,500 community safety grant to the city of Shakopee, a company press release stated Tuesday.

The grant will help fund four gas monitors and calibration systems for the Shakopee Fire Department.

Tags

Events