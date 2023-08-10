CenterPoint Energy recently awarded a $2,500 community safety grant to the city of Shakopee, a company press release stated Tuesday.
The grant will help fund four gas monitors and calibration systems for the Shakopee Fire Department.
CenterPoint Energy has awarded almost 50 community safety grants in Minnesota this year.
“Safety is a core value at CenterPoint Energy, and our commitment to safety is an essential part of our broader commitment to serving our customers and communities in Minnesota,” Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President, Minnesota Gas, said in the release. “Through our Community Safety Grant program, we are proud to support local safety initiatives and continue investing in the communities we serve.”