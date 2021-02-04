Shakopee resident Anne Meurer was appointed chairwoman of the Scott County GOP on Feb. 1, replacing outgoing chairman Joseph Ditto, who did not run for reelection.
“I’m very excited and humbled to be given the opportunity to be Chahir of the Scott County GOP,” Meurer said in a statement. “Scott County is very fortunate to have an outstanding and hard working Republican delegation in St. Paul who have been very diligent in keeping the interests of the people of Scott County in the forefront.”
Ditto, who did not run for reelection, said he’s proud of his record as chairman.
“I’d like to thank my fellow board members and activists for all the hard work that made this possible. I wish incoming chairwoman Anne Meurer the best as she works through the redistricting process.”