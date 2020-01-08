The city of Shakopee has openings on four boards and commisisons that advise and assist the city council in setting policy — and local residents are encouraged to apply, according to a news release from the city.
Current openings include:
- Planning Commission/BOAA (three seats).
- Park and Recreation Advisory Board (three seats).
- Police Civil Service Commission (one seat).
- Shakopee Public Utilities Commission (two seats).
Interested community members can apply online at ShakopeeMN.gov/employment. The application deadline is Jan. 31.
Applicant interviews will be held in February. The Shakopee City Council will appoint board and commission members to begin their terms in March 2020. Members are appointed to three- or four-year terms.
For more information, visit ShakopeeMN.gov/boardsandcommissions or call 952-233-9318.