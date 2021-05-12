Residents are invited to share their thoughts and opinions regarding life in Shakopee as part of the city's 2021 community-wide survey, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
The open participation survey is available online at polco.us/s95u5t through May 26.
Getting input from a wide array of residents will help the city understand its strengths and areas for improvement and ensure that we align with the values of our community. The survey also helps the city make sure it is representing the community in decisions about programs, policies and strategic plans, the release said.
Last month, approximately 2,000 randomly selected households received an invitation to participate by paper or online. Residents who received an invitation are asked to fill out that survey rather than using this online link.
The results of both surveys will be published later this summer and help guide the city's future planning process.