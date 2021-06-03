A member of Scouts BSA Troop 619 in Shakopee was recently recognized for achieving Eagle Scout rank, the organization's highest honor.
Nicholas Rubash is the 47th Eagle Scout from Troop 619 and is the son of Deb Rubash and the late Jay Rubash, of Shakopee, according to a news release from the troop. Nicholas has been active in scouting since kindergarten.
To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, each candidate has to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve in several leadership positions within their troop, and successfully plan and execute a significant community, church or synagogue-related service project, the release said.
Since 2003, 47 scouts from Troop 619 have achieved the honor of the Eagle Scout rank. According to Boy Scouts of America, since its inception in 1911, only about 6% of all scouts who join Scouting nationwide become an Eagle Scout.
Nicholas plans to attend North Dakota State University to study mechanical engineering.
Scouts BSA Troop 619 meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. Check out the Troop's website for additional information at shakopee619.mytroop.us or contact the committee chair at trek.guy@comcast.net.