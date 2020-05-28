The city of Shakopee's annual spring Clean Up Day event has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18. It was originally planned for April, but was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.
The drop-off event will take place from 7:30-11 a.m. at the public works building, 400 Gorman St. Check or credit card is preferred method of payment and cash may be accepted.
Residents will be charged a flat fee, cash or check, based on the type of vehicle hauling. Excess loads may incur an additional fee, some accepted items also have additional fees.
- Car/SUV/minivan: $25.
- Pick-up truck: $30.
- Vehicle with trailer: $35.
- Moving truck/van: $45.
The Shakopee Rotary Club will not be collecting donations for Bridging, Inc. during the event. Paper shredding and textile recycling will be accepted free of charge.
Clean Up Day is open to all residents of Shakopee, Jackson Township and Louisville Township. Identification is required.
For more information, including a list of accepted and not-accepted items, visit www.ShakopeeMN.gov/cleanupday.