The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is planning prescribed burns this August and fall in several locations on SMSC lands, according to a news release from the tribe.
The SMSC conducts prescribed burns on its land and, upon request and through mutual aid agreements, in neighboring jurisdictions each spring and fall as an effective land management tool.
SMSC location for August:
- Shutrop prairie located southeast of the junction of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mckenna Road.
SMSC locations this fall:
- Prairie located southeast of the junction of County Road 16 and County Road 83.
- Dakota Parkway prairie land located south of junction of Dakotah Parkway and Sioux Trail Northwest.
- Hoċokata Ti prairie land located south of Tiwahe Circle.
- Mitigation prairie located northeast of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Wacipi Drive.
- Peterson prairie located northeast of the junction of County Road 42 and County Road 83.
- Shutrop prairie located northeast of the junction of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Montecito Drive.
- Wacipi Grounds wetlands located west of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Sioux Trail Northwest.
A prescribed burn is an intentionally lit, controlled fire used by land managers to replicate natural fire event, the release said. All prescribed burns are designed to meet ecological objectives and are entirely dependent upon weather conditions such as relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed and direction. Exact dates of the burns will be announced on the SMSC’s Twitter account.
The SMSC wildland fire program coordinates with neighboring entities, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and other state and federal agencies to lead and assist with prescribed burns within the region.