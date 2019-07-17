The River Valley Traiblazers Snowmobile Club of Shakopee and Jordan turned 50 years old and is having a party to celebrate.
The club formed in February 1969 with 35 members and has grown to over 170 members. The club has been named Shakopee Snowmobile Club, Fast Tracks and now River Valley Trailblazers.
"We are a very active volunteer group within our community," said Sandy Doherty, RVTB Club secretary. "We have volunteered for various community events including Town Celebrations and Adopt-a-Highway. We also assist the DNR in clearing the Minnesota Valley trails (from Shakopee to Belle Plaine) in the fall. We bring 4-wheelers, Bobcats and sometimes bigger equipment depending on the severity of the flood."
The club is having a party on July 27 at Lion's Park Shelter No. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Past, current and future members are invited.
More info can be found at www.rvtb.org or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rvtbsnowmobileclub