SouthWest Transit is now providing on-demand transit service in and out of Shakopee, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
SW Prime is an on-demand ride service similar to Lyft and Uber that operates in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska, Carver and Victoria. Beginning Jan. 11, the service expanded to include in and out service to Shakopee. SW Prime does not serve the full city of Shakopee limits, the release said.
Online booking is available with the SW Prime App or by calling 952-797-7463.
A one-way ride costs $4. Rides are available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more at swtransit.org/shakopeeswprimeservice.