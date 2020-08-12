St. Francis Regional Medical Center has received an award that recognizes the hospitals commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatement according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
The award, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Silver Quality Achievement Award, was earned by meeting quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a desginated period, according to a news releaes from the hospital. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“We are excited to receive this award recognizing the high quality stroke care we are able to provide to our community,” said Monte Johnson, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Francis. “It is recognition for countless hours of hard work by our entire team of physicians, nurses, technicians, and pharmacists who are part of our multidisciplinary stroke team.”
St. Francis additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke, the release said.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.