St. Gertrude’’s Health & Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee will now be called Benedictine Living Community following a system-wide rebranding initiative, according to a recent announcement from Benedictine Health System.
“We may have revised our organization’s name and look, but our Benedictine-based dedication to serving older adults has not changed,” Jerry Carley, president and CEO of Benedictine, said.
The new naming structure honors the health care mission and ministry of its sponsor, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth, according to the announcement.
A complete list of Benedictine Living Communities and their names can be found at www.benedictineliving.org/together.