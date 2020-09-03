The city of Shakopee is calling photographers to enter their best Shakopee photos into the 2020 Show off Shakopee photo contest.
Those who enter will have a chance to win $50 to $100 in cash prizes and have their photos displayed at Shakopee City Hall, the community center and the library.
Photos will be accepted in three categories: Nature and Landmarks, Active Living and Fun at the Parks.
The contest is open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Shakopee.
Full contest rules and photo requirements are available on the city website at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/showoffshakopee.