Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, will hold the first official meeting of the District 55A Youth Advisory Council for legislative issues on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Shakopee Public Library, 235 Lewis St. S., Shakopee.
The council is open to ages 18 and under who live in Minnesota House District 55A, with parents and guardians welcomed to attend.
“We’ve seen the youth of our community lead on issues time and again,” Tabke said. “Whether it’s advocating for gun safety, more inclusive schools, or a climate-conscious future, our students are standing up for policies that impact them and their communities. As part of our efforts to make the legislative work done on behalf of our district as inclusive and responsive as possible, this group will work as a means to include their perspective in the crafting and advocacy of forward-looking policies for Minnesota."
Those who are interested in joining the Youth Advisory Council can contact Tabke’s office at rep.brad.tabke@house.mn or 651-296-8872. Meetings of the District 55A Youth Advisory Council will take place every other month and via email as issues arise. District 55A includes the city of Shakopee, as well as Jackson and Louisville townships.