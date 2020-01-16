Rep. Brad Tabke, D-Shakopee, will hold three local events open to the public before the 2020 legislative session convenes Feb. 11.
Event details are as follows:
- Informational meeting about the Census with Elections Subcommittee Chair Rep. Raymond Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Learning Stairs at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave. W.
- Be Heard on Cannabis Shakopee with Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Shakopee VFW Post 4046, 1201 3rd Ave. E.
- Session Preview: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S.