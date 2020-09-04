Two scouts from Troop 619, a Boy Scout troop based in Shakopee, were recently honored for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
According to Boy Scouts of America, since its inception in 1911, only about 4% of all scouts who join scouting nationwide go on to achieve scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout, a news release said.
Since 2003, 45 scouts from Troop 619 have achieved the honor of the Eagle Scout rank, the release said. The two scouts from Troop 619 who earned the rank of Eagle Scout recently are Alijah Nelson, son of Steven and Kristin Nelson and Thomas Younger, son of Scott and Chris Younger, all of Shakopee.
Nelson and Younger have both been active in scouting since first grade, joining Cub Scouts as Tiger Cubs. To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout each candidate has to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve in several leadership positions within their troop, and successfully plan and execute a significant community, church or synagogue-related service project, the release said.
Nelson plans to attend Alexandria Technical & Community College to study cybersecurity and Younger plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study biomedical engineering.
Scouts BSA Troop 619 meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, at outside locations or via online Zoom meetings. Check out the troops website for for additional information at shakopee619.mytroop.us or contact the committee chair at trek.guy@comcast.net.