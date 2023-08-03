Valleyfair is debuting a new seasonal event at the park this month — Corn Fest.
Valleyfair is debuting a new seasonal event at the park this month — Corn Fest.
The event takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 19-Sept. 4, as well as Labor Day.
Guests will be able to enjoy corn-based dishes, including corn ribs, roasted corn queso fries, cornbread funnel cakes and rainbow elote. Corn will also be the focus of games, including corn chucking (corn slingshot) and cornhole.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that late summer sunshine by having cobs of fun at the park,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s vice president and general manager, in a press release. “Corn is not only a staple of Minnesota’s harvest season, but it’s also one of the state’s largest exports and something to be proud of.”
Live music and line dancing will be featured at the park throughout Corn Fest, with performances from bands that include Coyote Wild, King Wilkie’s Dream, The Dam Jammers and Bluewater Kings Band.
Crafts are also available for families, with activities like creating harvest-themed necklaces, fall-inspired placemats and farm animal stencil art.
Corn Fest is included with Valleyfair park admission.