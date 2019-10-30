Winter parking restrictions in Shakopee will take effect beginning Nov. 1 and running through March 31.
During these months, no parking is allowed on any city street from 2-6 a.m., except for the area north of 10th Avenue and west of Marschall Road where odd/even parking rules apply, according to a news release from the city. On even-numbered days between 2 and 6 a.m., parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered days, parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street at those times.
After a snowplow of two or more inches, a snow emergency is declared and parking restrictions are effective 24 hours a day until the snow has been plowed curb to curb. No parking is permitted on snow routes during a snow emergency, the release said.
Winter parking restrictions assist the city's snow removal efforts. Parked vehicles and trailers can be challenging to plow around and slow down plowing operations. The restrictions are in effect regardless of the presence of snow.
Learn more about the city’s winter parking regulations at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/parking.