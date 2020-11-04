Winter storm Jan. 22, 2018 - Shakopee (copy)
A 2018 snow storm in Shakopee.

 File photo

As of Nov. 1, winter parking regulations are in effect in Shakopee, through March 31.

During these months, no parking is allowed on any city street from 2 to 6 a.m. except for the area north of 10th Avenue and west of Marschall Road where odd/even parking rules apply, according to information from the city. On even-numbered days between 2 and 6 a.m., parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered days, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street at those times.

After a snowfall of two or more inches, a snow emergency is declared and parking restrictions are effective 24 hours a day until the snow has been plowed curb to curb. Additionally, no parking is permitted on snow routes during a snow emergency.

Vehicles parked in violation of these rules shall be tagged and subject to towing, at the owner’s expense.

Learn more about the city’s winter parking regulations at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/parking.

