As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year, according to a Red Cross press release.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Shakopee include:
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St. S
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road