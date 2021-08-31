The Shakopee Alumni Association recently announced the 2020-21 Hall of Fame inductees.
The inductees will be honored at a Hall of Fame luncheon and related events, and also at the Shakopee homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release.
The Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame is comprised of individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their career or personal achievements, and/or in contributions to their community after graduating from Shakopee High School. This year’s Distinguished Hall of Fame inductee is Dr. Jim Perry, class of 1964.
The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are honored for their achievements in athletics during and following high school. This year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Lauren Hespenheide, class of 2013; Amy Menke, class of 2013; and Ashley Walker, class of 2011.