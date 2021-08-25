Cadet Trevon Lusian, son of Christine Lusian of Shakopee, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Lusian entered West Point on June 26 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT. CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy, according to a press release.
The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets, the release stated. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological and chemical training.
Lusian began classes Aug. 16. The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.
Lusian graduated from Shakopee High School. He plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
