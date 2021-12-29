Jan. 9 marks the annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Southern Valley Alliance will show support to local police and sheriff’s departments by bringing them treats as a small token of appreciation, according to a press release.
When Carver and Scott County law enforcement respond to a domestic assault, they contact SVA to give support and resources to the victim.
“We are thankful to all of our law enforcement partnerships throughout Scott and Carver counties,” stated SVA Executive Director Christie Larson. “By working together, we are more seamlessly able to assist victims of domestic violence in their greatest time of need.”
SVA criminal justice partners include: Carver and Scott County sheriff’s departments, police departments of Belle Plaine, Chaska, Elko-New Market, Jordan, New Prague, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee.
SVA is a non-profit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. Info at svamn.org.