Tim Zunker became president of the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Aug. 23, according to a news release.
Zunker has been with the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau since 2014, serving as interim president since January 2021. Before that, he served as vice president of marketing, with the primary focus being tourism marketing promoting the Shakopee area as a regional destination for travel.
Zunker currently serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, is the past chair of the Metro Marketing Tourism Group and is an organization representative for the Minnesota Sports Coalition, the release stated.
“First, I am honored and grateful to the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to work on behalf of our members, and the entire business community in Shakopee," Zunker stated.
"Shakopee is an amazing community with wonderful attractions, a strong business environment, and a vibrant and growing downtown. The Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau will continue to be a voice for businesses and will continue to focus on new and existing initiatives to better the business climate in Shakopee."
"I look forward to developing new strategies to further the economic impact travel brings to the Shakopee area. If 2020 gave us anything, it is the opportunity to pivot and look at ways we can do things better.”
"We are so excited to have Tim officially named as the president of the Shakopee Chamber," stated Chad Peterson, Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau Board chair. "He's earned it! He came into the role at a very pivotal time and hit the ground running. It's safe to say he has exceeded all of our expectations."
For more information on the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau, visit www.shakopee.org and www.visitshakopee.org.