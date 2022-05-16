The work of Shakopee photographer Todd Jacobs will be on display in May and June at the Chanhassen Library.
Jacobs love of photography started as a young child when he began using his first Instamatic to take pictures of his family’s many pets. He went on to contribute photos to his high school newspaper and yearbook.
Jacobs keen eye for lighting, colors, and subject matter perspective are the driving forces behind his natural ability to capture the photographs on display, according to a news release.
There will be 34 artworks on display at the library, located at 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.