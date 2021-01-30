Scott County Library Director Jake Grussing joked he wasn't alive when Barb Hegfors started working for the library system.
"She is without a doubt our longest tenured employee," he said, adding that when he started working as a young director for the system — which has branches throughout the county — Hegfors was "generous," "patient" and "supportive" of Grussing. She was always quick to listen and offer helpful advice.
Hegfors retired as the Shakope Library branch manager in December after 43 years with the library system.
"I was always happy to be here and doing what I’ve done," she said of her career. "I never saw a reason to look elsewhere."
Track to librarian
Hegfors said during high school she worked at a small library in Washington County. She considered social work and accounting as careers, but found her way back to libraries. Hegfors attended junior college for two years and then earned a degree in English and library science from St. Catherine University.
The Burnsville resident said in 1977 she was hired by Janet Williams, who now serves as the mayor of Savage. She began working with the Savage library and eventually split her time with the library branch in Shakopee. In 1989 she officially took over as the branch manager in Shakopee.
"Everybody is so great and works so hard and I’m gong to miss working with them and hearing their ideas for continued service," she said.
Changing industry
Hegfors said technology looks a lot different these days than it did four decades ago.
"Back in the day, we didn’t have the internet," she said, adding libraries used a card catalog, 8 mm films and projectors. Hegfors admitted technology wasn't necessarily "my thing," but it has made the job of being a librarian easier. Plus, she was able to witness the library serve as a resource for those needing the internet over the years, whether they didn't have access at home or their printer simply ran out of ink, she said.
The library's offerings have flourished, too, over the decades, she said. Programming for the community and mailings are now large parts of what the system does.
Throughout all the changes, Hegfors has represented the best of what the library has to offer, Grussing said.
Every day, librarians do something to transform someone's life, he said.
"A conversation for someone who’s been in isolation or looking up a resource for someone or satisfying a curiosity," he said. "She’s been a dedicated public servant for some time."
Next adventures
Hegfors is certainly stepping down after a challenging and strange year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hegfors said she missed seeing community members in the library during her final year and connecting with her co-workers and volunteers as the library dealt with limitations and furloughs due to the pandemic.
She's looking forward to spending more time with her family, traveling, working on genealogy (one of interests) and of course, reading, in retirement. The first book on her radar was "Librarian Tales: Funny, Strange, and Inspiring Dispatches from the Stacks" by William Ottens.
"I'd like to thank the citizens of Shakopee and surrounding areas for their continued support of this branch," said Hegfors, and that she hopes the community will continue to use the library as society opens back up in 2021.
It won't be long before Hegfors returns to the library. This time as a volunteer.