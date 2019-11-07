Craig Robson recognized
Buy Now

Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson, third from left, was recognized for 28 years of service at the Nov. 7 city council meeting.

 Photo by Maddie DeBilzan

The Shakopee City Council recognized Police Capt. Craig Robson, who will retire Nov. 30, for his 28 years of service within the department at its Wednesday meeting this week.

Robson first started with the department as a patrol sergeant in 1998 and was named captain in 2006.

“There’s nobody I’d rather work with on difficult topics,” council member Matt Lehman said. “You’re a fair, fair man. You’ll be very missed by this community. And I’d like to say that, on behalf of a grateful city, we appreciate what you’ve done for this community.”

During his tenure with the police department, Robson has served as the field training officer, a member of the SWAT team, defensive tactics instructor, firearms instructor and the first taser instructor in Scott County.

Robson is certified in Emergency Management Planning and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“Craig, we certainly wish you the best,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said. “We’re going to miss you. We’ll miss your leadership.”

Tags

Maddie DeBilzan graduated with a journalism degree from Bethel University. She’s interned at Salon Media and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Outside of work, she sifts through Goodwill clothing racks, listens to Ben Rector's music and goes on long runs.

Events

Recommended for you