The Shakopee City Council recognized Police Capt. Craig Robson, who will retire Nov. 30, for his 28 years of service within the department at its Wednesday meeting this week.
Robson first started with the department as a patrol sergeant in 1998 and was named captain in 2006.
“There’s nobody I’d rather work with on difficult topics,” council member Matt Lehman said. “You’re a fair, fair man. You’ll be very missed by this community. And I’d like to say that, on behalf of a grateful city, we appreciate what you’ve done for this community.”
During his tenure with the police department, Robson has served as the field training officer, a member of the SWAT team, defensive tactics instructor, firearms instructor and the first taser instructor in Scott County.
Robson is certified in Emergency Management Planning and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
“Craig, we certainly wish you the best,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said. “We’re going to miss you. We’ll miss your leadership.”