Valleyfair will kick off its 2020 season by hiring 1,600 associates Feb. 5 on National Signing Day, according to a recent press release. Positions are available in all of the park's divisions: rides, food & beverage, security, admissions, lifeguards, retail and more.
Most of the park's positions require candidates to be 16 years old, but there are some positions with a minimum age of 14. Hourly rates at the amusement park start at $14 per hour, and staff members are able to choose their own hours.
Valleyfair hires employees from all over the world to work at the amusement park for the summer. Employee housing is available in dorm-style living located at 5605 County Road 101 E — about a half-mile away from the park.
Valleyfair employees will also get free admission to Valleyfair and all Cedar Fair parks and water parks, scholarship opportunities, internship opportunities, discounts on food and merchandise, employee-only ride nights and more, according to the release.
Applicants can apply at Valleyfair.com/Jobs.