A debate streamed July 31 between Minnesota House District 55A Republican candidates Bob Loonan and party-endorsed Erik Mortensen covered issues from education funding to Minnesota's mask mandate to views on firearms.
Throughout the debate, sponsored by the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau ahead of the Aug. 11 primary, Mortensen repeatedly claimed Loonan “votes like a Democrat,” while Loonan claimed Mortensen consistently mischaracterizes him.
Mortensen defeated then-incumbent Loonan in the 2018 primary election, but Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, eventually won the seat. The 2020 election features some of the same players as two years ago. Tabke is seeking re-election and this year's lineup also includes Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin.
“I’m the only conservative,” Mortensen said at the debate in July when asked why he was the best candidate. “We need to re-embrace what it means to be an American fundamentally, and restore the values that we’ve held dear for so long. Unfortunately Bob… refused to fight for the values we believe in.”
Loonan said he is the most likely candidate to win the house district seat because he has more experience.
“Erik’s never been on a council or a board,” Loonan said. “You’ve got to work with people, you’ve got to come together, and you’ve got to at least do what you agree on.”
Education funding
Mortensen said he does not approve of the state doling out more money to fund the schools, saying he thinks each school district should be responsible for themselves.
“Education at a state level is well over its skis,” he said.
Loonan, who served on the Shakopee School Board for four years, said he believes schools should prioritize their programs based on teaching students first, and then the state can decide where to cut or add money.
“There’s a base formula that schools get… when (the state) puts 2% on the base formula. That’s unfair to Shakopee,” Loonan said, citing the fact that Shakopee Public Schools does not currently have an operating levy like many other districts.
“All this tough talk coming out of Bob… it’s all talk,” Mortensen fired back, claiming he failed to get anything done before as a state legislator.
Firearms
Neither candidate said he supported the Red Flag law, a bill recently passed by the Minnesota House that could require certain people at extreme risk to themselves or others to temporarily hand over their guns, citing a lack of due process.
“Not everyone should have a gun,” Loonan said. “However, we need a process in place that is fair, and needs to be transparent.”
“I’m against taking away someone’s property before they’re charged with a crime,” Mortensen said.
Loonan said the gun safety laws in place right now are designed to take guns away from people. He said the best way to increase gun safety is to increase the penalty for the illegal use of firearms.
Loonan also said he does not fully support constitutional carry — or permitless concealed carry.
“I think there’s people that shouldn’t have guns,” Loonan said.
Mortensen said he pledged to sponsor constitutional carry.
“Criminals look for soft targets,” he said. “That’s what criminals do.”
Minnesota mask mandate
Loonan said he doesn’t like the current mask mandate, which requires everyone indoors at a public place to wear a mask, but he follows it, claiming he’s a “law and order guy.” He said wearing a mask, even though he doesn’t like it, is a sign of respect to the other people in that room.
“My concern is that the trust isn’t there as far as the science because it keeps jumping around a lot,” Loonan said. “I wish… people on both sides could believe the data that’s out there.”
Mortensen said he doesn’t support wearing masks.
“I’ve been leading this effort locally for months... I cannot support it,” he said. “I can’t take orders from one individual. I believe in letting people make the best decision for themselves and their loved ones.”
Police and security
When asked about police reform in light of the current events that have happened in Minneapolis and across the country, Mortensen — who said he went to school to be a police officer — said, “not 100% of police officers are good police officers, like any other trade.”
“But do you really want to make an example of these rare interactions with police officers and have sweeping reform because of these... high-visibility issues out there?”
Mortensen added he thinks taking some laws off the books, like the mask mandate, could help remove “meaningless interactions” with law enforcement.
Loonan said he’d go after police union contracts. He said the contracts make it difficult for police departments to get rid of bad cops.
“One thing the Legislature can do is pinch down on union contracts that make it so hard to get rid of a bad cop,” he said.
Endorsements
When asked if either candidate would endorse the other after the primary, Mortensen he’d first send Loonan a pledge asking him to show allegiance to party line voting.
“If you fail to do so — if you vote for budget increases, Red Flag gun laws, if you don’t protect life… then you’d pledge to resign,” Mortensen said. “If he signed (the pledge) I’d vote for him.”
“Look at my voting record,” Loonan rebutted. “I have a 100% pro-life voting record. It’s this mischaracterization that gets a little annoying.”
Loonan said he wants a Republican to win the Hosue seat, but added, “Frankly, some of the lying that’s been going on is going to make it very difficult for me to acquiesce, because of personal integrity.”
The Republican primary will take place on Aug. 11.