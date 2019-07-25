The smell of hot dogs and mini donuts filled the air Wednesday night in downtown Shakopee. Lewis Street buzzed with families who have long-awaited Rhythm on the Rails, a free, five-week concert series, which was postponed last week with the threat of severe weather.
Rhythm on the Rails kicked off its summer with NBC’s 2018 The Voice finalist Chris Kroeze. Children twirled and danced, adults sipped Badger Hill beer and families parked lawn chairs to watch the Wisconsin singer belt out raspy lyrics.