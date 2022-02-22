Minnesota’s new political boundaries bring minor changes to Shakopee’s district in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The state’s new legislative districts, unveiled this month, will be at play in the upcoming election before taking effect for the next decade.
So far, three candidates have announced they’ll campaign to oust first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen in the newly-drawn House District 54A.
Two candidates in the field, Republican Bob Loonan and Democrat Brad Tabke, are former state representatives looking to win the seat back. Brendan Van Alstyne, a 22-year-old Democratic newcomer, has also entered the race.
In fast-growing Shakopee, a simple name change from House District 55A to House District 54A is likely to be the most noticeable change for many voters.
Notable realignments include the redistricting of the Deans Lake neighborhood and portions of Jackson Township into Prior Lake’s new House District 54B, currently represented by Republican Rep. Tony Albright.
All of Louisville Township also splits from Shakopee into Albright’s district under the new boundaries.
In an interview, Tabke said he’s disappointed to lose the Deans Lake neighborhood, but believes the new boundaries give his campaign a boost overall. “It’s definitely a better map for us than it was in 2020, so that is a very good thing,” he said.