Jacob Arellano met his best friend Mathias Soto, a Chilean immigrant with an easy smile, in sixth grade at Shakopee Junior High’s Latino Club, where they would finish their homework on Tuesdays so they could play soccer until their legs hurt on Thursdays.
Soto was goofy, which Arellano liked. Soto was the only other person in the world who would leap from cafeteria table to cafeteria table with him after school hours when nobody else was around, like they owned the place.
Soto was never one to be shy to an invitation. In eighth grade, he invited one of his white friends to Latino Club.
Over the next couple years, students of all colors and ethnicities started to join the group. They changed the name of the club to Skittles — because everyone should be welcome.
That club evolved into what is now known as Esperanza — an organization that partners with several local agencies to support the underserved communities within Shakopee.
There were 112 kids in the first Latino Club cohort. Soto was the first to come back and volunteer, Mary Hernandez, founder of Esperanza, said.
It was under that philosophy — showing up — that he modeled his life after.
Soto died by suicide on Dec. 4, shocking hundreds of Shakopee community members who were touched by his life of service. He was 24.
Soto’s friends and family are using his story to spread awareness for mental illness and to encourage those who are struggling to ask for help.
‘This kid was on fire’
It was at Latino Club in sixth grade where Soto found his three best friends: Mauro Classen, Ivan Isidoro and Arellano. They played FIFA video games together, swung through Mcdonald’s drive-throughs together, played soccer together.
But something about Soto made him stand out from his three buddies.
He’d often pause his video game to check on someone who had just crossed his mind, or to ask volunteer organizers how he could help. Arellano said Soto volunteered nearly every day of the week.
To say Soto was committed to volunteering for it all — Esperanza, the Shakopee Diversity Alliance, local food drives — would be a massive understatement, Hernandez said.
Volunteering wasn’t a once-a-week resume booster for Soto. He searched for volunteer opportunities like an earnest college graduate would search for jobs.
Volunteering was, quite literally, what kept him alive.
“One day he turned around and was like, you have to stop thanking me, because you have no idea how much this has helped me," Hernandez said.
Three years ago, Arellano and Soto were driving through Kansas City on their 24-hour drive home from a spring break trip in Texas when Soto showed Arellano, who was driving, a website with information about a food drive at a local church back home. Arellano didn’t see the car that was about to crash into them until it was too late. The entire front bumper was ripped from Soto’s car, the speedometer and gas gauge were useless and they still had 437 miles to go.
Soto told Arellano they needed to get home in time for the food drive later that night.
Eight hours later, they’d parked a block away from the church so nobody would crane their necks at the smashed white Toyota Corolla with who-knows-how-much-gas in the tank, and walked up to help hand out food.
‘What happened?’
Soto’s father, Marco Soto, said his son joined the Air National Guard as a 17-year-old kid for the same purpose that kept him going: he wanted to serve. Plus, he liked airplanes and traveling, Marco said with a soft chuckle.
“What 17-year-old kid does that nowadays?” Marco Soto said.
After the death of George Floyd, Soto stopped in Minneapolis to help serve the community after having spent a few days in Duluth for training.
He was still wearing his military backpack as he collected food near the site of Floyd’s death.
“I worry about our community,” Hernandez said. “But I don’t think I worried like Mathias did.”
Hernandez, who had known Soto since he was a third grade kid with a lunch box, said when he loaded food boxes into people’s cars, he’d pray over the deli meat and cereal boxes before shutting the trunks. He’d bring paper bags full of breakfast burritos for the other volunteers, who often forgot to eat on food drive days, which were long and busy. He’d call Arellano at 6 a.m. without warning and tell him to get dressed and brush his teeth: they were going to help hand out food. Soto’s loved ones recently found out that he anonymously paid the rent for a woman he heard could use the help.
“That kid was love in the flesh,” Hernandez said when asked to describe Soto in one sentence. She didn’t even miss a beat.
“Every day after food distributions, he’d text me and ask how many families we fed,” Hernandez said.
He was the only one who would ask. When she’d tell him, his response was always the same: “Praise God.”
“This kid was on fire,” Hernandez said, adding he had just recently been baptized at River Valley Church and was strong in his faith.
“I think we are all still saying, what happened?”
‘Everywhere I look, I see him’
Marco Soto’s voice was unwavering but heavy as he spoke over the phone Dec. 8. Voices crowded the background from his living room, in which loved ones talked quietly. When the doorbell rang, a dog could be heard barking.
Instead of allowing their son’s cause of death to remain silent like much of his suffering, Marco Soto said his family chose to use Mathias Soto’s death as a springboard for reaching those struggling with mental illnesses — especially Latino men and veterans.
“Going to a funeral home, making this decision about the urn, the music... those are hard decisions you’re making for your kid. It should be the other way around. If I could help just one family to not have to go through what we’re going through, it would be worth it.”
Suicide among veterans is an issue that has come to the attention of state and national officials.
In March 2020, Minnesota was selected to participate in the “Governor’s Challenge” to eliminate veteran death by suicide, a collaborative effort with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
According to the state, death by suicide has claimed more than 100 Minnesota veteran lives per year during the past five years.
“As a member of the Army National Guard for 24 years, suicide in our veteran community is a tragedy that I take personally,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a March press release. “We must work together to provide veterans with immediate access to quality, culturally competent mental health care and make bipartisan progress toward eliminating veteran suicide entirely.”
Soto’s family said, on top of serving in the Air National Guard, Latino men grow up under a culture that often discourages them from sharing their feelings or becoming emotional. Being a service member and first-generation Latino immigrant created the worst kind of storm for Soto.
“I think I can count on two hands the number of times in my life that I’ve cried,” Arellano, who is also a Latino man, said. “I’ve always been told by older Latino men that I’m a man. Men don’t cry.”
According to a 2017 study by the National Center for Health Statistics, the national death by suicide rate per 100,000 Hispanic females was 2.6, while the rate for Hispanic males was 11.2.
"Veterans experience a higher suicide rate than non-veterans by one and a half times," Derek Farwell, Assistant County Veteran Service Officer, said. "It is a horrible tragedy that serving one’s country can leave them with seen and unseen injuries that can lead to a crisis later on in their life."
“We’ve gotta get it out there,” Marco Soto said. “We’ve got to do more for veterans and Latinos. My son felt the last couple of months — he felt alone. We tried to talk to him, but he shut himself down. But I don’t want to shut it down.”
Honoring Soto
Soto’s family is asking the community to honor Soto’s death by donating to Operation: 23 to 0, an organization set out to curb the massive rates of veteran and military suicide through awareness and support groups, according to their website.
Although Soto’s loved ones refuse to let his death be in vain, it doesn’t stop the sting of their loss. Mary Hernandez said Soto, who started a printing company with his father, printed “Esperanza” on signs and tents and table covers throughout her office.
“Everywhere I look, I see him,” Hernandez said.
Arellano said he plans to fight for his best friend’s cause, like his friend would have done for him, by raising mental illness awareness. It’s too soon to say what that will look like, Arellano said.
“He was the first person I’d call,” Arellano said. “It didn’t matter where he was or what time it was. He’d say I’m on my way. I’m going to miss that.”
