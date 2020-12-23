The stretch of County Road 83, or Canterbury Road, between Fourth Avenue and U.S. Highway 169 in Shakopee will undergo an estimated $15.9 million facelift in 2021 that will include added trails and safety improvements such as added turn lanes.
The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the road reconstruction agreement with Scott County Dec. 15.
The reconstruction will help mitigate traffic congestion near the Canterbury Commons development and connect area pedestrian networks, as well as improve the cosmetics of the area.
New turn lanes will be added to the southbound 169 ramp and at 12th Avenue. The city said it is also working to address congestion issues on 12th Avenue east of County Road 83 with an improved layout and driveway access management.
Canterbury Park will have new event access at Unbridled Avenue, a new public road constructed this summer just north of the park.
Also included in the project are cosmetic upgrades such as the addition of vegetation along the corridor and placing overhead utility lines underground.
“We want Canterbury Road to not only drive better, but also to welcome visitors to our community,” Assistant City Engineer Ryan Halverson said in a city release.
The city said the improvements have been discussed many times in the past few years, though it was kickstarted in large part because of the Canterbury Commons development.
The Canterbury Commons tax increment financing district, or TIF, will cover about $2 million of the project. A TIF is an urban financing tool that diverts new property tax generated by a project back into the project, usually to help make public improvements such as the addition or reconstruction of roads.
Here’s who else is paying for the project.
- Federal grant money: $6.1 million
- Scott County: $4.1 million
- City of Shakopee: $2.3 million
- Shakopee Public Utilities: $1 million
- Minnesota Department of Transportation: $75,000
Scott County will handle the bidding for the project, which is part of the city’s capital improvement plan, so those contributions can change depending on the price determined for the project when a bid is awarded.
The county anticipates starting construction this winter.