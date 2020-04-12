One man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Shakopee, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was driving approximately 100 mph on westbound Interstate 494 near Dodd Road around 11:30 a.m. April 11 when he passed a Minnesota State Patrol trooper, the BCA said. A pursuit began that stretched through several cities and included state patrol troopers and Burnsville police officers.
The pursuit ended in Shakopee when the man crashed his vehicle on southbound Highway 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard.
The man then fled the vehicle and a foot pursuit began, the BCA said. At one point during the pursuit, two officers discharged their weapons. No one was hit by gunfire. The foot pursuit ended around noon in the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane, where the man was taken into custody. He is expected to be booked into jail on outstanding felony warrants.
The Shakopee Police Department notified the public Saturday afternoon it had assisted with a pursuit and someone was in custody, according to a post on its Facebook page.
"Law enforcement is not searching for any additional persons; there is no threat to the public at this time," the post said.
The BCA is asking anyone who saw or had contact with the person around the time of the incident to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.
Law enforcement personnel from the state patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments were involved in the pursuit.
The BCA will also determine if dash camera and body camera video footage were captured during the incident. The state agency will provide its findings without recommendation to the Scott County Attorney's Office for review, the BCA said.
Updated at 9:48 a.m. April 12.