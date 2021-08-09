The Shakopee man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his longtime girlfriend, 55-year-old America Thayer, made his first appearance in Scott County District Court Monday morning.
Dressed in orange clothing, Alexis Saborit, 42, was shuffled into an area behind glass for his 8:30 a.m. appearance at the Scott County Law Enforcement Center, a building located just blocks from where Thayer's body was found decapitated last month.
Saborit, 42, didn't speak a word and remained standing for the duration of his court date. He wore black headphones so that a Spanish interpreter sitting across the courtroom could relay what was being said.
Saborit's public defenders told Scott County Assistant Chief Judge Caroline Lennon that their client's last name was pronounced "Sabor-eet," before stating they'd filed a motion for rough notes from law enforcement related to Saborit's case.
The proceedings lasted about 10 minutes and Saborit's eyes scanned the gallery from behind the glass as a baliff directed the small number of attendees out of the courtroom.
Charges
A criminal complaint filed July 30 details the circumstances surrounding the alleged gruesome murder of Thayer at a busy residential intersection in Shakopee shortly after 2 p.m. July 28. Court documents allege Saborit murdered his long-time girlfriend at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street after she tried to break up with him.
Officers had been called to the area following a report of a man who had allegedly thrown a headless body out of a vehicle. Investigators found several people who allegedly witnessed the incident unfold. Police also found cell phone video filmed from inside a nearby residence of the incident, court documents said.
Police spotted Saborit near Shenandoah Parkway and Highway 101. He was eventually arrested in the parking lot of The Landing historical village, two miles from where Thayer's body was found.
Bail in Saborit's case was set at $2.5 million cash with conditions or $2.5 million non-cash bond, also with conditions.
Saborit was still in custody at the Scott County Jail as of Monday afternoon. In November, Saborit was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal damage to property, both felonies, and obstructing the legal process, a misdemeanor.
An omnibus hearing related to all charges has been set for 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Scott County Courthouse in Shakopee.
Friends remember
Community members have transformed the spot where Thayer's body was found into a memorial of sorts with candles, signs and flowers lining the curb. Plans for a protest outside the Scott County Government Center for Saborit's first appearance circulated social media last week before being called off out of respect for the wishes of Thayer's family and friends, Facebook posts said. A prayer at the memorial site was planned for Monday morning to coincide with Saborit's court apperance.
In the days since her death, friends and co-workers of Thayer, who was employed by MyPillow in Chaska, have shared stories about a woman whom they described as caring, hard-working and soft-spoken.
Nicky Kendrick, a friend of Thayer for five years, said Thayer would visit her at work everyday, sometimes several times a day, when she worked at the Chaska Holiday Stationstores.
"She was soft spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories. She always went out of her way to say hi to me when she saw me," said Kendrick. "She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven’t met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma."
Kendrick said she was shocked to hear that Thayer was killed.
"I had no idea it was her at first, and then a mutual friend messaged me and it all clicked," she said. "I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words."
Reporter Jacqueline Devine contributed to this story.