Angelo Lajaune Bryant, a 43-year-old man from Hot Springs, Ariz., was charged in Scott County District Court with three counts of second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing three people at Canterbury Park Sept. 1, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers first arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. in a barn area behind the Canterbury race track, Bryant was found making throwing motions with his hands. Officers found a knife just inside the door of the room he was in, according to the complaint. He was bleeding and had several injuries, and he told law enforcement officers he’d been jumped by several people.
Bryant told officers the first victim sparked a physical altercation that resulted in Bryant punching the victim. According to the criminal complaint, Bryant told officers the first victim’s two sons then began to jump Bryant, hitting him and kicking him while he was on the ground. Bryant would not give any further details and would not identify who had done it, the complaint said.
The three victims, who were at the hospital for injuries sustained in the alleged attack, told officers they had all been attacked by Bryant with a knife. One victim went into surgery after suffering a stab wound near his left shoulder blade that punctured his lung, according to the complaint.
A Canterbury Park spokesman said the incident involved individuals licensed by the Minnesota Racing Commission but not employed by the park. The incident occurred in an area restricted to stable-area workers. The Canterbury Park Security team acted promptly and Shakopee police were on the scene immediately, taking control of the situation.
The Shakopee Police Department said this week it did not have an update on the conditions of the victims.