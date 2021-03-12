Brady Daniel Zipoy, the 24-year-old Minneapolis man who was charged with second-degree murder in Scott County District Court after allegedly shooting and killing 65-year-old Timothy Guion in Guion's Shakopee home on June 8, 2020, waived his right to a trial by jury at a review hearing March 12.
At the review hearing, attorneys on behalf of the state and defense jointly submitted more than 700 pages worth of evidence to Scott County Judge Paula D. Vraa, who will serve the role as the juror in what’s called a trial by stipulated facts.
After reviewing the evidence, Vraa will determine whether Zipoy was guilty of the physical act of killing Guion.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar told the newspaper last month he believes “both parties expect to find him guilty.”
Vraa will then have to decide — based on the evidence provided — whether Zipoy was able to comprehend the wrongfulness of his crime.
Earlier this year, two forensic psychologists who performed evaluations on Zipoy deemed him unable to comprehend the wrongfulness of his crime while he was committing it.
If Vraa determines Zipoy not guilty by reason of mental illness, the case would move to the civil realm and Zipoy would not be criminally sentenced.
According to a criminal complaint, on the day of the shooting Zipoy was with a witness who lived next door to Guion on Paha Circle, which is on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community reservation. The witness told authorities Zipoy abruptly left the witness’ residence before driving his vehicle into Guion’s driveway and entering Guion’s home.
Zipoy allegedly shot Guion three times while Guion's family was also in the home.
The witness who was with Zipoy before the shooting told investigators Zipoy was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. The witness said Zipoy served in the military and had returned to Minnesota two years ago. He said Zipoy was “a big gun guy” and always carried a firearm, and said Zipoy had been making strange posts on social media prior to the shooting. The witness said while they were hanging out, Zipoy continued making “bizarre statements” that he did not understand, and he told Zipoy his comments scared him.
After the shooting Zipoy was immediately transported to the Shakopee Police Department, according to the complaint. During an interview with investigators, Zipoy admitted to entering Guion’s residence and shooting him, according to court documents.
Zipoy's attorney Brockton Dane Hunter declined to provide comments until the trial is closed.
Minnesota court records show Zipoy’s criminal record includes petty misdemeanor traffic violations in 2015 and 2019.
According to his Facebook profile, Zipoy is a marine veteran and was studying at Normandale Community College. He attended Prior Lake High School.
Zipoy’s next hearing is set for March 24 at 1 p.m.