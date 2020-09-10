Police lights

Carlos Laronn Pearson, a 38-year-old St. Paul man, was charged in Scott County District Court Aug. 25 with two counts of second-degree burglary after he allegedly pried open a rent payment box from the wall inside Northridge Court and Levy Drive Apartments in downtown Shakopee.

According to charging documents, starting around 3:58 a.m. on July 30, surveillance videos from the two apartment buildings show Pearson breaking into the buildings using a tool, and pulling the rent check boxes from the walls.

The documents say later in the day July 30, a manager from the U.S. Bank in Maplewood found an abandoned bag containing the rent checks for the Shakopee apartment buildings Pearson was allegedly seen breaking into.

Pearson “has a substantial criminal history record” according to the criminal complaint — including card fraud, predatory offender registration violation and aiding and abetting in second-degree burglary.

The maximum sentence for Pearson’s most severe charge is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Maddie DeBilzan graduated with a journalism degree from Bethel University. She’s interned at Salon Media and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Outside of work, she sifts through Goodwill clothing racks, listens to Ben Rector's music and goes on long runs.

