Carlos Laronn Pearson, a 38-year-old St. Paul man, was charged in Scott County District Court Aug. 25 with two counts of second-degree burglary after he allegedly pried open a rent payment box from the wall inside Northridge Court and Levy Drive Apartments in downtown Shakopee.
According to charging documents, starting around 3:58 a.m. on July 30, surveillance videos from the two apartment buildings show Pearson breaking into the buildings using a tool, and pulling the rent check boxes from the walls.
The documents say later in the day July 30, a manager from the U.S. Bank in Maplewood found an abandoned bag containing the rent checks for the Shakopee apartment buildings Pearson was allegedly seen breaking into.
Pearson “has a substantial criminal history record” according to the criminal complaint — including card fraud, predatory offender registration violation and aiding and abetting in second-degree burglary.
The maximum sentence for Pearson’s most severe charge is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.