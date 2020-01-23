Marcus Gregory Nelson, 49, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 51 months prison in Scott County District Court Jan. 14 after he pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a female juvenile on top of a waterslide at Valleyfair.
According to court documents, on Aug. 3, 2019, Shakopee police and Valleyfair security responded to reports that a man had pulled down his shorts in front of an 8-year-old girl while she was in line for the “big yellow waterslide.” When questioned, Nelson said it was possible somebody saw his private parts while he adjusted his shorts atop the slide.
The victim told investigators Nelson was about two feet away from her when he exposed himself to her by pulling down his pants, and said he did not touch her. When officers asked the 8-year-old to point out the man who had exposed himself, she identified Nelson.
Nelson has a history of exposing his genitalia to minors in public, according to court documents, and was registered as a level three sex offender prior to his arrest at Valleyfair last summer.
According to court documents, Nelson’s most recent arrest occurred in May 2019 in connection with indecent exposure. Since 1995, he has been convicted of nine indecent exposure charges, four indecent conduct charges and one fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
Nelson has been in prison seven times since 2007, according to the Minnesota Public Criminal History Record, which only keeps record of the last 15 years of criminal history. All of Nelson’s prison bookings were related to predatory offender charges, save one sentence for third-degree sale of drugs.
Scott County Attorney Office Manager Lori Lambrecht said all of Nelson’s prior convictions were taken into consideration in his current sentence. The maximum sentence he could have been given was 60 months by statute. Nelson’s sentence was a guideline sentence, meaning an out-of-state juvenile victim did not need to testify at his trial, Lambrecht said.
The last time Nelson went to prison for indecent exposure in 2014, he was also sentenced to 51 months in Hennepin County District Court. Court documents do not show charges for his arrest in May 2019 at the Mall of America.
Nelson will serve his sentence at the Minnesota Corrections Facility in St. Cloud.