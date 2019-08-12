A Cannon Falls man was sentenced July 29 in Scott County District Court to 60 days in county jail, five years of supervised probation and a $750 fine for engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual contact with a child.
Clinton Delon Ripley, 33, was arrested in Shakopee in February 2018 in a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sting where undercover agents posed as teenagers to locate individuals who electronically solicited sexual contact with minors.
According to a criminal complaint, in January 2018, a bureau detective created an advertisement online in which Minneapolis police posed as underage girls. Various people called the phone number posted on the advertisement.
Ripley texted the phone number and carried on a conversation with the undercover officer that was “sexual in nature,” according to the complaint, even though the undercover officer informed Ripley the girl he believed to be messaging was 15 years old.
After the officer disclosed her age as a minor, Ripley asked for her address, the complaint says. Then Ripley mentioned using a condom, and asked the undercover officer if she had shaved.
A short time later, Ripley arrived at the Shakopee residence provided to him by the undercover officer, where he was arrested immediately. Ripley told officers he was under the impression that since the officer stated she was not law enforcement, he would “be fine.” He then admitted he believed the girl he planned to meet up with was 15 years old, and that his “intentions were to have sex with a condom for $75 for a quickie,” according to the complaint.
Ripley told officers this was the first time he’s ever met up with someone for sex. He had $343 in cash with him, the complaint says.