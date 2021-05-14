As of Friday, May 14, masks are no longer required in city of Shakopee facilities, according to a news release from the city.
The announcement follows one from Gov. Tim Walz who lifted the statewide mask mandate following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Shakopee, face coverings will no longer be required at City Hall, the Shakopee Community Center and the Shakopee Ice Arena.
The city of Shakopee does not have a citywide mask mandate but will continue following executive orders from the governor and guidelines set by the CDC, the release said. The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear face coverings while indoors. Full vaccination occurs two weeks after receiving your last dose of the COVID vaccine.
On May 14, the governor’s executive council approved ending the indoor mask mandate, which had been in place since July 2020. Private businesses may still require people to wear masks inside their buildings.
Additionally, the Shakopee Community Center will increase capacity and will no longer require reservations to use most amenities at the center beginning June 1.
The Lookout indoor playground and Ṡakpe ti Lounge will also reopen June 1. These facilities will be open to guests during normal business hours, the release said.
Kids Cove will remain closed for the short-term as Community Center boosts staffing levels. Enigma Teen Center will not reopen until fall.
Learn more at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/communitycenter.