The man whose body was found in the median along Highway 169 in Shakopee on Thursday, Jan. 16 has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Ryan Welsey Hobot, 22, of Eagan died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash on Jan. 15, the medical examiner said. His time of death was ruled as 2:34 p.m. Jan. 16.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hobot's death.
A passerby called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 16 to report a possible man on the ground in the median along northbound Highway 169, near Canterbury Road. The Shakopee Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed a deceased male was there. Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrived shortly thereafter and requested the BCA to investigate.
According to the BCA, on the day before Hobot was found, state patrol troopers and Shakopee police officers responded to a three-car crash near the same location around 10:40 p.m. It has not yet been determined whether the two incidents are related.
The Naval Seal Cadet Corps Twin Cities Squadron posted to its Facebook page 2018 that it sends "thoughts and prayers to Cadet Hobot and his family."
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that former NSCC Twin Cities Squadron Cadet Ryan Wesley Hobot has passed away," the post said.