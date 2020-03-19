Anjali Thomas and her father, Cyril Mukalel, were shopping at Sam’s Club in Shakopee earlier this week when Thomas realized the COVID-19 pandemic was more than an illness. It was something that sparked enough fear inside her neighbors that it drove people to hoard goods, to clear toilet paper aisles, to take too much and leave too little. Together at the store, the father-daughter duo discussed something they always try to put into practice: how they could replace the word “I” with “we.”
Thomas, a junior at Shakopee High School, suggested starting a help group within Shakopee that would deliver essential items, donate money and tie loose ends for individuals and families who are in need, or for high-risk individuals who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes.
At this same time, the Shakopee school district worked behind the scenes as it tried to conjure up ways to feed low-income students while schools were closed.
Canterbury Park took about 800 pounds worth of produce it no longer needed since it, too, shut doors, and donated it to the school district so low-income families could still feed their children.
Palmer Bus Company volunteered to cart around the meals to reach students throughout the city. Paraprofessionals within the district handed the meals out to students, with long lines weaving through neighborhoods.
“I am proud and appreciative of the people working in our school district and how they are responding to meeting the needs of our community,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said. “Together, our community will meet the challenges we are facing with grace, dignity and deep compassion for our neighbors.”
River Valley YMCA stepped up to offer free childcare for emergency workers who don’t have the capacity to care for their children while they work from home.
Despite the uncertainty that comes with a global pandemic, and the prevailing fear pulsing through the country, one thing is for sure: people like Thomas, district paraprofessionals and bus drivers, and businesses such as River Valley YMCA and Canterbury Park, have forged a way to make good things happen in Shakopee — and fast.
Desperate to help
When Thomas and Mukalel created the Facebook page, just like that, a mini rescue organization was in the works. And residents, eager to engage with neighbors, jumped on the chance to help one another.
“There are some people who can’t even afford to get these items, and when they’re out of stock, I think it’s important that people understand there are so many people out there who can help,” Thomas said of the necessities she and her father noticed were picked-over at Sam’s Club.
Unlike most social media callouts for help, this one runs and operates like a business. A handful of page administrators have had daily video chat meetings to organize a spreadsheet, create a phone call line and establish designated people who will be assigned to run different errands or complete specific tasks to residents who are more at-risk or are in need.
“With the reliance and support of others, we will be able to cease the feeling of panic or helplessness,” Mukalel said.
As of March 19, there were nearly 500 members in the Facebook help group.
One member offered to deliver eggs to neighbors. “Our ducks are laying a lot of eggs right now,” he wrote. “We anticipate our chickens will also start soon. Once we have a good enough supply we can give eggs to those that want/need them.”
Another resident shared a job posting for positions that offer stay-at-home work. Another asked if anyone had a spare wireless internet router.
The page has turned into a forum, with residents helping residents and volunteers imploring those who need help to seek it out.
There are people who will bring takeout food to people from restaurants, deliver medications, provide daycare, homeschool children, counsel high school students, walk dogs — “basically everything that fits within the guidelines,” a page admin who wanted to remain anonymous said.
The admin said she also owns a 501c3 through ShakoStrong, which was a nonprofit she created to raise money for the families of students involved in a tragic 2017 car crash.
“So people can donate money easily,” she said. “And right now we’re setting this up for a larger scale, so we don’t have three volunteers going to the same place. We’re working with the community and businesses to establish normalcy and smooth production.”
While the adults work on the details of the production, Thomas and many other students who have been hit hard with the reality of school closures just want to help the community. And social media is how those students can pull together.
“With social media, everyone is trying to get the word out,” she said. “The fear is not just social distancing, but trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the next couple weeks without school. I just think it takes time in knowing what’s going to happen and going with the flow.”
And part of “going with the flow,” Thomas said, was changing her vocabulary from “I” to “we.”
“I just felt like instead of thinking about myself, I wanted to think about the community and coming together,” Thomas said.
‘Hopefully, all this planning is not needed’
New Creation Church in Shakopee is currently storing supplies for people who might make a request. So far, Kayden Fox, one of the organizers, said there have been more volunteers than people needing help — and he’d like to keep it that way. The group is working on finding an organized, long-term solution in case the situation calls for drastic measures and a wide volunteer base.
“This could be a big waste of time,” Fox said, before correcting himself and adding that it is never truly a waste of time when he gets to meet new people and work together for the good of the community. “But what I mean is, hopefully, all of this planning is not needed. Time will tell.”
Fox, who creates enterprise reports for Dell, is using his career skills to help the Facebook group.
“There are a lot of transferables,” he said. “It’s a lot of accumulated learning I’m hoping to put into practice.”
The system in place, which has had few requests so far, works simply and efficiently. When a resident requests help, either on Facebook or by phone, Fox will document it onto the spreadsheet, along with any notes regarding the specifics. The request is then sent out to a group designated for “runners,” where a volunteer nearby offers to fulfill the errand.
On March 18, Fox said he had just recently fulfilled a request to pick up a resident’s prescription. He said he dropped off medicine to a house at the end of a muddy cul-de-sac five miles deep into a dirt road on Shakopee’s southern edge. He wiped his hands with sanitary wipes, cleaned the prescription bag, and called the resident. She then met Fox at her door, minimizing any contact. The group also established a rule that nobody would enter into a resident’s home.
Shakopee residents who need assistance can call 651-317-9605 or send a Facebook message to the Shakopee COVID-19 Help page on Facebook.