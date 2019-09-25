The Shakopee Alumni Association has named its four 2019 inductees for the Distinguished Hall of Fame and the Athletic Hall of Fame.The 2019 Distinguished Hall of Fame inductees are Luke Carlson, class of 1998 and a posthumous award to Neil Allen, class of 1992. The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Kim Bahmer, class of 1999 and Maria Hauger, class of 2013. They will be honored at a luncheon at Turtle’s Social Centre and they will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame at 1:15 p.m. at Shakopee High School prior to the student homecoming pep fest.Distinguished Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their career or personal achievements, or in their contributions to their community after graduating from Shakopee High School, according to the situation. The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are honored for their athletic achievements in school as well as their continued support and contributions to community activities and athletics.The Shakopee Alumni Association will have a tent outside the main entrance to Vaughan Field from 5:30-7 p.m. on homecoming night to welcome alumni and friends. The association is selling homecoming buttons again this year to show “Shako Pride” and those who go to the tent and show a 2019 Shakopee homecoming button will receive a free hot dog meal. Buttons are $2 and can be purchased at these Shakopee businesses: Allure Salon (Dawn), Babes Place, Bill’s Toggery, Coffee Ta Cream, Munkabeans, Old National Banks, Pablos Mexican Restaurant, Pullman Club, Valley Sports, and Von Hanson’s meats.The Hall of Fame and Homecoming Court will be introduced on the field during the halftime of the football game between the Shakopee Sabers and the Stillwater Ponies. Following the game the Shakopee Alumni Association will host an adult only social at Babes Place, 124 S. Holmes St.
Neil Allen
Neil Allen was a much loved and respected member of the Class of 1992. While at Shakopee High School, he was a leader in Boy Scouts, and lettered in band, football, and baseball. After high school, he attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. While attending college, he began mentoring children through the Americorps and Friends of the Children organizations. He eventually became a full-time guardian in 2001 to four children. Through his selflessness and support when he was just 27 years old, he guided all the siblings through their adolescence, into colleges, and onto their careers. His life was cut short after a two-year bout with cancer in 2010 when he was just 36 years old. He lived a life of service not only working with children, but also as a moral compass to all.
Luke Carlson
Luke Carlson was a leader of Shakopee High School’s class of 1998 and was a proud captain of his football team. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Discover Strength, which includes five personal training studios throughout the Twin Cities area. As a revered speaker, Luke Carlson has presented at myriad conferences and with companies around the world on both leadership topics and evidence-based resistance exercise. He is an American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist and has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota. In addition, he graduated from the Executive Leadership, Strategy and Innovation program at Stanford University and received an honorary doctorate from Solent University in Southampton, England.
Kim Bahmer
Kimberly Bahmer, class of 1999, participated in varsity diving, basketball and track at Shakopee High School, and holds school records in all three sports, as well as a sections record in diving. In her time as an athlete at SHS, she was named a Triple A Award winner, Athena Award winner, Athlete of the Year, All-Conference, All-State and All-Academic All-American. She was the diving state champion in 1998, and the runner up in 1999. She went on to have a successful college diving career at the University of Minnesota, where she was an All-Academic All-American and was awarded Big 10 Diver of the Week. Following college, she trained as a performer for Cirque du Soleil in trampoline.
Maria Hauger
Maria Hauger, class of 2013, holds the distinction of being the only class 2AA four-time state champion cross country runner in the state. In her five-year career running for Shakopee, she won all but one race. She won an additional four state championships in track. Maria’s other achievements include setting the state course record in 2012, four-time MN Gatorade Runner of the Year, two-time Nike Heartland Champion, the Griak Invitational Champion in 2012, and third at the Footlocker National Championship, as well as, earning state team high academic honors for both track and cross country. Following high school, Maria attended and ran cross country and track for the University of Virginia, where she was a two-time qualifier for nationals and the 2013 ACC cross country freshman of the year, All-ACC, and All-Southeast Region.
Editor’s note: The information for this report was compiled by the Shakopee Alumni Association.