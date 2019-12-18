The Shakopee School Board announced the three finalists Dec. 9 who are vying to fill Chairman Reggie Bowerman’s spot.
Jeffrey Smith, Tamra Tyler and Timothy Brophy are the finalists who were publicly interviewed Dec. 16 by the school board.
The board opted to appoint a new member instead of holding a special election to save money.Seven applicants were initially considered by the school board, and the pool down to three finalists based on a blind scoring method. The formal appointment will occur Jan. 6.
Bowerman announced his resignation in July. He and his wife are moving to Missouri to be closer to family. After his initial appointment in 2008, he was elected in 2011, and re-elected in 2015. His chair was supposed to be up for re-election in 2020, along with Matt McKeand and Angela Tucker. Vice Chair Judi Tomczik will assume the position of Chair when Bowerman leaves at the end of December.
Here are the responses, provided through a district memo, that the candidates gave to the question, “Why would you like to serve on the Shakopee School Board?”
Smith: "Public Education is critical to the success of our community and our nation. Whether in a leadership role or just providing another set of hands, we owe it to our children to give ourselves to contribute to their academic achievement. As a member of the board, I would invest my time and effort to understand the needs of the students, the district, and the community, and promote goals that meet those needs."
Brophy: "First, my wife, Jennifer, and I have been members of the community since May 2000. We have watched the district grow and rise to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving educational landscape. Jennifer became a district employee in 2004 teaching 7th grade Life Science at what is now East Middle School. It is as true today as it was at that time how impressed I am with the district's commitment to excellence in education. Now that our two daughters have moved into high school and middle school levels respectively, I feel I have the capacity, and more importantly, a civic responsibility to give back to the extent I can be of value to the Shakopee School Board. Second, it is exciting to witness what Shakopee is doing to elevate the classroom experience with a clear focus on the success of our students. In many ways the district is reshaping the educational paradigm starting with early childhood development all the way through equipping students for career/post-secondary opportunities. I am absolutely aligned with the district's mission and "Education Forward" philosophy. As evidenced by being awarded "best public high school" by Southwest News Media Corporation this year, Shakopee is developing strong brand recognition and garnering the attention deserving of such a commitment to excellence. It would be an honor to serve with the Shakopee School Board to help further the great work that is taking place here."
Tyler: "As a public school special education teacher, I am interested in the opportunity to serve on the Shakopee School Board to advocate and uplift all students by focusing on student achievement. With my experience as a teacher, I will bring to the board the perspective of being a teacher and as a staff who works directly in a classroom setting, while expanding on the needs of students with special needs so that we can fully address the whole student experience to improve their education in our school district. I would also like to work collaboratively with the board to advocate for fully funded education at the state level so that our students can receive the best education that they deserve."