Tim Brophy was unanimously appointed Jan. 6 as the school board member who will fill the vacant seat though December following the departure of former Chair Reggie Bowerman. He will officially assume his position at the Feb. 10 school board meeting.
Brophy and his wife have lived in Shakopee since 2000 and have two children in Shakopee Public Schools. Brophy works in the information technology department at Best Buy, and his wife Jennifer is a middle school teacher in Shakopee.
Board members appointed Brophy because of his involvement with the community facilities task force and other volunteerism efforts and boards, including a benevolence organization that hosts food distribution called Mud in your Eye.
Matt McKeand said Brophy is “a logical thinker with a lot of community service” hours behind his belt. Board member Judi Tomczik was confident in Brophy’s ability to fill Bowerman’s role because she worked with him on the task force committee.
“I noticed he was able to bring ideas together and have them make sense so we could all move on,” Tomczik said. “And I thought that was a great skill.”
When asked in an interview with the Valley News why he was interested in adding another commitment onto his already busy schedule, Brophy said he values the importance of staying active in the community — something he learned from his father.
“And busy is a relative term,” Brophy added. “I’d say I have the capacity to serve… I also have an employer who encourages involvement in the community.”
At the same school board meeting, Kristi Peterson was unanimously nominated as the new chair of the school board, and Tomczik was nominated to continue her role as vice chair.
The board members thanked the eight candidates who applied for the appointment, and encouraged them to register to run for school board this summer.