Jessenia Pahol Salazar Trigueros, 29, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Aug. 20 in Scott County District Court to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a first-degree controlled substance crime.
According to charging documents, the Shakopee Police Department intercepted a package addressed to Trigueros in the 100 block of 5th Avenue West in Shakopee. Inside the package, officers found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside an Oster electric can opener.
On Feb. 26, 2020, an undercover officer delivered the package to Trigueros’ residence, where a 30-year-old man answered the door, accepted the package and was seen walking up to his second-floor bedroom and covering the window with a sheet, according to charging documents.
Officers then entered the home to find Triguero and her three housemates inside. In Trigueros' bedroom — which she shared with one person — officers found two glass pipes and the electric can opener with some of the meth already removed. Officers also found several bundles of meth in the pockets of a children’s coat in her bedroom closet.
A total of 111.68 grams of meth was found in Trigueros' bedroom. The value of the drugs found in Trigueros’ possession would sell for anywhere between $1,000 and $1,500, Arras said.
Police also found paperwork for Trigueros in that bedroom, the charging documents said.